Nicaraguan President Attends G77 And China Summit In Cuba

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, is attending the summit of the Group of 77 (G77) and China, which began this Friday in Havana, Cuba. On the occasion, the president highlighted China's relationship with member countries and also denounced the hostility of the United States against countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

Ortega stressed that Beijing's rapprochement seeks the development and welfare of the people. In this sense, he said that China "approaches the peoples in Asia, in Africa, in Latin America, not to impose sanctions, but to contribute to the progress and welfare of our peoples."

The Nicaraguan president also referred to the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, rejecting "the imposition of laws and regulations with extraterritorial effects." The prolongation of the U.S. blockade against Cuba for another year is an action against all the peoples of the global South, Ortega said.

The president considered that Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua suffer the consequences of hostile policies, designed in the centers of power of the United States and the European Union.

The Summit in Havana demonstrates that imperialism has not managed to put an end to the fighting spirit and dignity of the people, Ortega said. He also pointed out that the offer of each country to share with the others what it has managed to develop contributes to creating a pole of economic and social development with sovereignty.

One hundred heads of state and government are participating in the G77 and China summit. The meeting will last until September 16 under the theme "Current challenges of development. The role of science, technology and innovation."

Cuba assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Group in January this year. The G77 and China Summit is a multilateral forum that brings together 134 developing countries, representing more than two-thirds of the members of the United Nations and 80% of the world's population.