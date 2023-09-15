Caricom President Pro Tempore At The G77 + China Summit

The heads of state and government of the member countries of the Group of 77 (G77) are taking part in the bloc's summit being held in Havana, Cuba, which will last until Sept. 16.

Dominica's prime minister and president pro tempore of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Roosevelt Skerrit, said Friday that the G77 + China summit being held in Havana, Cuba, offers the opportunity to have an open and frank dialogue among participating nations.

"We all accept that at no other time in human history will we be able to see a world shaped and driven by technology. The reality is that regardless of the size of the economy or population, invention in science, technology and innovation in all sectors enables greater productivity, essential for human well-being and advancement," Skerrit stated.

The prime minister also noted that positive results have been seen in science and technology, and that for decades they have driven and influenced the development of Caribbean and other G77+China countries.

"In the global south we have come a long way in science and technology, but we have to recognize that (there is) much to be done to boost our development," the diplomat said.

#G77Summit | Miguel Diaz-Canel: "The Summit helps us to reconcile positions in the face of current challenges."



Watch the full speech by the Cuban President at the opening of the G77 and China Summit in Havana.https://t.co/HPjS3KFlhC — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 15, 2023

He also pointed out that the collective pursuit of science and technology for global development facilitates great benefits and makes it possible to face today's challenges. On this occasion, Skerrit called for unity to achieve "the goals of sustainability and resilience in the face of external economic shocks."

Skerrit noted the major obstacles currently facing the path to development in a complex environment, and that multilateral cooperation within the G77 + China is necessary to support collective efforts to achieve development goals.

"We need to encourage major technological innovations and ensure coherent economic development that withstands external shocks," he said.