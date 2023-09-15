AU Advocates Mechanism To Access Digital Revolution, G77+ China

Assoumani welcomed China's initiative on digital cooperation to promote and boost the economy in this field.

The President of the Union of Comoros and the African Union, Azali Assoumani, advocated today at the Summit of the Group of 77 and China (G77) for the creation of a mechanism to allow access to the digital revolution.

“We urge this Summit to define the general lines of a concrete mechanism that will allow those who do not have access to the digital revolution to do so,” Assoumani said, speaking on behalf of the African Union at the G77 Summit. The high-level meeting is being held at the capital's Palacio de Convenciones in Havana, Cuba under the central theme 'Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation.'

In this regard, Assoumani welcomed China's initiative on digital cooperation to promote and boost the economy in this field.

“This will, which is an important aspect of the great initiative of the Belt and Road, aims at a balanced, coordinated and inclusive global digital economy landscape on the basis of win-win cooperation,” he underlined.

The tweet reads, "The Pdte. of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, stated at the G77 + China Summit that political, economic and social stability represents a real challenge for each country; urged to promote true pillars of development."

Furthermore, he noted that this summit in Havana is an opportunity for developing countries to lay the foundations for a common reflection with the aim of protecting our populations from the consequences in terms of security, governance, and everything related to science and technology that is not controlled.

Cuba assumed the pro tempore presidency of the group last January, the first time that the Caribbean country led this mechanism and, in that capacity, convened this summit meeting.

The G77 and China is the most diverse group in the multilateral sphere, with 134 member states, representing two-thirds of the membership of the United Nations and 80 percent of the world's population.