The Repatriation of Stranded Cubans in Haiti Begins

The Cuban Foreign Minister (Minrex) confirmed on Friday the start of the first phase of operations for the return of Cubans stranded in Haiti.

In this first stage, the Cubans travel by bus caravan through the northern area "from Port-au-Prince to the city of Cap-Haïtien".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that a second phase will follow, consisting of the return by air from the Cape Haitian Airport and with Sunrise as the airline in charge of the transfer.

The post details that the process is organized by "Cuban authorities, various ministries, the Cuban Embassy in Haiti" and the accompaniment of diplomatic officials.

Galería de imágenes del arribo de los connacionales cubanos desde Cabo Haitiano, como parte de la operación de retorno a la Patria.



Ver más imágenes en Facebook de la Cancillería de #Cuba





The Minrex assured that "it will continue to provide information on the development of this operation until its completion".

The Cuban Foreign Ministry, last March, announced the return of its compatriots stranded in Haiti, when "air operations" were re-established from the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince (capital).

In that same month, the head of the Minrex, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, warned that on Haitian soil there were "more than 2,000 Cubans in different migratory conditions".

Ya está en la Patria el primer grupo de 49 connacionales cubanos que arribaron en el 1er vuelo desde Cabo Haitiano como parte de la operación de retorno.



Compartimos imágenes desde el Aeropuerto "Ignacio Agramonte" de Camagüey.





Of these, according to Rodríguez Parrilla, around 260 were "stranded" after being surprised by the current wave of violence affecting Haiti, which caused the suspension of air activity in that Caribbean country.

In the afternoon, the first group of Cubans already returned to their land. They were received by government and medical personnel at the airport "Ignacio Agramonte" in Camagüey.