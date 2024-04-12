Cuban and Grenada Prime Ministers Meets

During the meeting Marrero Cruz, highlighted the figure of commander Fidel Castro, which fostered ties of friendship between the two Caribbean nations.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz met today with his Granada counterpart, Dickon Mitchell.

During the meeting Marrero Cruz, highlighted the figure of commander Fidel Castro, which fostered ties of friendship between the two Caribbean nations.

Likewise, the Cuban Prime Minister expressed the will of Havana to move forward in the field of cooperation between Granada and Cuba. He also highlighted the visit of Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel to Saint George during 2022.

For his part, Mitchell expressed the honor and pleasure he feels when visiting Cuba, and also described his welcome as emotional.

He also assured that the relationship between Cuba and Grenada will grow and endure in a beneficial way for both countries.

The Grenadian Prime Minister was received yesterday by a delegation that included the Vice Chancellor of the Republic of Cuba, Josefina Vidal.

More meetings are expected between the heads of state and with President Diaz-Canel, to discuss specific issues such as the signing of nine memoranda of understanding related to agriculture and fisheries, resilience to climate change, infrastructure development, culture and creative cooperation, tourism and sports.