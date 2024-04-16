Cuban President Condemns Assault on Mexican Embassy in Ecuador

In the words of the President, "I reiterate Cuba’s strong condemnation of this flagrant violation of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the right to asylum".

On Tuesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, in his speech during the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), condemned the capture of former Vice President Jorge Glass when he was in political asylum at the mexican embassy.

In the words of the President, "I reiterate Cuba’s strong condemnation of this flagrant violation of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the right to asylum".

Diaz-Canel also denounced that the actions constitute an obvious violation of Mexican sovereignty and the physical integrity of the diplomatic personnel present there.

"What happened not only has a very negative impact on the bilateral relations between Mexico and Ecuador: it affects all the countries of this region and the international community as a whole," he added.

Reiteré en Cumbre Extraordinaria #CELAC, firme condena a irrupción en Embajada de México en Ecuador, por constituir una violación flagrante del Derecho Internacional.



Respetar sus principios es indispensable para garantizar convivencia pacífica y lograr unidad en la diversidad. pic.twitter.com/0qnG1zQ9fQ — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 16, 2024

The president also urged the restitution of the state of asylum to Glass, in addition, that his case be analyzed through the processes established by international laws and not by the use of force, as was done.

"It will depend to a large extent on our actions that repugnant events such as this do not happen again in Latin America and the Caribbean. Accepting or remaining silent in the face of the unacceptable behavior of the Government of Ecuador would set a very serious and dangerous precedent," he added.

On the other hand, he called for discarding force and violations of the law as a legal method, which will only delay, in his words, the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Finally, the President of Cuba, expressed his admiration and total support to the Mexican government, "Mexico can count on our firm support in the actions they undertake in the face of this unacceptable breach of International Law".