The Recall Referendum Was A Complete Success: Mexican President

"Politicians must have dignity above all. Continuing a mandate without the people's support may be legal but it is not necessarily democratic,” AMLO stressed.

On Monday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) stated that the April 10 recall referendum was a complete success, which asserted Mexican democracy.

"This is an unprecedented fact in Mexican history. Never before had our citizens been able to give their opinion about a president's management," AMLO said and thanked that 91,9 percent of this process' participants supported the continuation of his mandate.

"Power flows from the people and is instituted for their benefit. Therefore, citizens have the right and power to change the form of their government," he recalled and reiterated his willingness to strengthen his country's institutions.

AMLO stressed that the 15.6 million votes he obtained exceeded those achieved by some of his political opponents, like Felipe Calderon, who won the 2006 elections with 15 million ballots, or Ricardo Anaya, who obtained 12.6 million votes in 2018.



Mexico has 13 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with 50 countries. Just sayin'



Free trade agreements are a good thing. Happy to hear India also is putting an emphasis on them. pic.twitter.com/Z6Y1tDVR8C — Alan Myron : Science, Politics, SciFi News �� (@AlanMyron) April 7, 2022

Over 17 million Mexicans participated in the referendum even though the National Electoral Institute (INE) installed only a third of the polling places enabled in the 2018 elections. Lopez Obrador yet lamented that the referendum results will not be binding because the percentage of participation was well below 40 percent.

"We must promote that citizens take part in democratic exercises," he stressed, wishing that future presidents respect the recall referendums, even if these processes are not legally binding.

"Politicians must have dignity above all. Continuing a mandate without the people's support may be legal but it is not necessarily democratic,” AMLO stressed.

