Mexico: Polling Stations Close at End of Recall Referendum Vote

The National Electoral Institute (INE) of Mexico announced this Sunday the closing of all polling stations after the presidential recall referendum that took place in the country between 8:00 and 18:00 local time.

More than 92 million people were called to the polls to decide if their president will continue in office or not. The National Electoral Institute (INE) set up a total of 57 516 polling stations across Mexico.

Mexicans answered the question: "Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, should have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or continue in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of his term?"

Everything indicates that AMLO, who enjoys a high level of acceptance, has been able to resist attrition and will obtain the validation that will allow him to remain in office until 2024.

The determination to vote for #AMLO in the #recall referendum: an entire indigenous community marches kilometres in order to vote & overcome #sabotage by the Electoral Institute which made the polling station so hard to get to @Lab https://t.co/VxrKXQDERu — David Raby (@DLRaby) April 10, 2022

The Mexican Constitution establishes that in the event of a recall, the president of the Chamber of Deputies will have to step forward, which is why many have already said that Sergio Gutiérrez Luna will take the position on an interim basis if AMLO loses at the polls. Congress will name a successor to complete the term of office after 30 days have elapsed.