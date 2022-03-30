Mexico: Human Rights Commission Supports Ayotzinapa Case Report

The latest independent report confirmed the participation of the Mexican Army in the concealment of information about the assassination of 43 students in 2014.

On Wednesday, the Mexican National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) expressed its satisfaction with the new report of the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) because it will serve to advance in the resolution of the case. of the 43 disappeared students in Ayotzinapa.

On Sept. 26, 2014, forty-three students were detained by corrupt police officers in Iguala and handed over to the Guerreros Unidos cartel. According to the official version of events concocted by President Enrique Peña Nieto's administration (2012-2018), the drug traffickers murdered the students, cremated them, and dumped their bodies in the Cocula dump.

Known as "the historical truth," this version has been repeatedly disproved by various researchers. The GIEI report confirmed the participation of the Mexican Armed Forces in both the murder and the concealment of information.

The expert group also revealed a video showing the participation of members of the Secretary of the Navy in the manipulation of the crime scene at the Cocula dump.

Aquí muestran como un helicóptero aterriza en la zona del basurero donde presuntamente encontraron los cuerpos de los normalistas de #Ayotzinapa.



Sí, un helicóptero que regó todo lo que había a su paso por todos lados. pic.twitter.com/GC7rvDlvRS — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) March 28, 2022

The tweet reads, "Images show how a helicopter lands in ​​the garbage dump area where they allegedly found the bodies of the Ayotzinapa students. Yes, a helicopter scattering everything in its path everywhere."

"The CNDH has ruled on several occasions regarding the inconsistencies in the official investigation that led to the so-called 'historical truth'... the actions of the authorities, including those of this commission, which at the time were entrusted with clarifying the facts, not fulfilling their responsibility as public servants," the CNDH pointed out.

Earlier this week, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said that authorities had already summoned several marines who participated in the operation at the Cocula dump to testify. However, he ruled out that the current Navy Secretary Jose Rafael Ojeda could be involved in the case.