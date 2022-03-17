Mexico Proposes Reforms to the UN Security Council

Mexico is committed to increasing the number of elected members in order to balance the prevailing imbalance of power.



Mexico's ambassador to the United Nations, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, ratified this Wednesday the need to reform the working methods of the Security Council of the multilateral organization, proposing some modifications.

Ramón de la Fuente asserted that the reform of the Security Council should not be limited to a mere enlargement of its membership, and at the same time, he stressed that the right to veto should be restricted in case of massive violations.

In the framework of an intergovernmental negotiating session for reform held in New York, the Mexican ambassador proposed that some of the reforms that are normally drafted by the permanent members should be elaborated and promoted by the elected members.

"The elected members have also designed innovative and inclusive formats in order to listen to all the States involved (whether or not they are members of the Security Council) and to civil society," said Ramón de la Fuente at the UN.

México as part of the United for Consensus Movement (UFC) supports a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) that manages to transform it into a more democratic, representative, transparent and efficient body. UFC is committed to the Security Council reform.

Mexico also stated that the addition of new permanent members would not improve the functioning of the Security Council, but could further hinder decision-making processes and strengthen the political monopoly of the agenda.

Likewise, the Latin American country is in favor of increasing the number of elected members in order to balance the prevailing imbalance of power.

In this sense, the Mexican official claims that this would give more weight in the decision-making of the non-permanent members as well as increase the political costs to those who threaten with the use of the veto.

The Mexican diplomat concluded his intervention by pointing out that the General Assembly must be more proactive with respect to international peace and security in the face of the “paralysis” of the Security Council in order to address both security and humanitarian crises.