Bolivia and Peru Sign Deals To Boost Bilateral Relations

On Saturday, Bolivia's President Luis Arce and his Peruvian counterpart Pedro Castillo signed a set of agreements to boost bilateral cooperation.

The bilateral agenda included the Environment and Transboundary Water Resources, the Security and Defense; the Economic Development, Social Policies and Institutional Strengthening; and the Infrastructure for Integration and Development areas.

The agreements strengthen the trade and tourism relationship, people, goods and services movement, and education.

At the same time, both nations committed to improving the fight against transnational crimes such as drug trafficking, illegal mining, and smuggling.

"To think of Peru is to connect us to the Pacific Ocean, is to project and expand our trade through the port of Ilo, is to work together in communications. We are very hopeful in developing mechanisms to facilitate border transit and trade," President Arce said.

In 2021, Peru and Bolivia celebrate 195 years of diplomatic relations developed under friendship, understanding, and mutual respect grounds. Both governments have held six Binational Cabinet meetings.

"With this meeting, we strengthen the millenary bonds of friendship between our peoples. Let us continue to build a common future together," President Catillo noted.