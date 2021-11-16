Peru Justice Ministry: No Request to Pardon Alberto Fujimori

Peru's Ministry of Justice (Minjus) clarified on Tuesday that there is no request for a pardon in favor of imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), who is in a delicate health situation.

"We clarify to the media that there is currently no request for a pardon for Alberto Fujimori. If presented, it will be evaluated according to the law, as stated by the Minister (of Justice) Aníbal Torres," said the Ministry of Justice through its Twitter account.

On Tuesday morning, the head of Justice was in favor of granting a pardon in favor of the former head of state for humanitarian reasons.

"If his (Fujimori's) health situation has worsened considerably, if his illness is so serious, it is possible to speak of a humanitarian pardon. We do not exclude that possibility," the minister told local radio Exitosa.

On November 10, the former president's daughter, Keiko Fujimori, reported that her father had been transferred to a clinic in Lima because his oxygen saturation was low, so it is possible that he is in a critical state of health due to possible pulmonary fibrosis.

Fujimori, 83, was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity committed during his term in office; he is serving his sentence in Lima's Barbadillo prison, which he has left on some occasions due to medical conditions.