Peru: Defense Minister Resigns Amid Wrongdoing Allegations

Over the past few months, the far-right opposition has been maneuvering to obstruct the Castillo administration’s work.

On Monday, Peru’s Defense Minister Walter Ayala resigned after the former Army Commander Gen. Jose Viscarra denounced that the Executive Branch pressured him to promote Colonels Carlos Sanchez and Ciro Bocanegra irregularly.

Ayala denied the allegations and stated that neither he nor any other official had personal interests in any specific military appointment. He decided to step down from office so as to prevent further political conflict and defuse a potential scandal that could affect the Presidency.

“Thanking my country and fulfilling my duties to it, I resign. Do not use pretenses against democracy”, Ayala tweeted.

After being removed from the Army, Gen. Vizcarra stated that he was retired because he refused the promotion of the Colonels Sanchez and Bocanegra.

Congress was preparing to subpoena Ayala and pressure a political scandal. Some lawmakers such as Roberto Chiabra (Progressive Alliance) had planned a motion of censure against the former minister, while others were trying to blame President Castillo.

Congress also stalled the confirmation of Castillo's cabinet and threatened to refuse it indefinitely by enacting a law that would strip constitutional powers to the Executive Branch.