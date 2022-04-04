Rains Cause Emergency State in Rio de Janeiro Municipalities

Bad weather has left 16 dead and 5,000 citizens homeless. Currently, the Nova Iguacu municipality has the largest number of displaced persons.

The cities of Nova Iguacu, Mangaratiba, Paraty, and Angra dos Reis declared a state of emergency due to the rains that have been hitting the state of Rio de Janeiro since Friday.

On Monday, the National Center for Monitoring and Warning of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) issued a statement warning of the high risk of landslides in the cities of Paraty and Angra dos Reis due to the accumulation of rain.

The federal agency also considers the possibility of landslides to be high in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro, which includes the capital and Baixada Fluminense. The National Institute of Meteorology (INMET) also warned of the possibility of more rain for the state of Rio, including the areas already impacted by the storm over the weekend.

Over the last 24 hours, 100 millimeters of rain have accumulated. Classes were suspended in public schools in Angra dos Reis, Mangaratiba, Nova Iguacu, Belford Roxo, and Paraty.

In Angra dos Reis, one of the municipalities most affected by the rains, the Ministry of Regional Development recognized an emergency situation, which allows the city to request resources from the federal government. The highways that provide access to the cities of Mangaratiba, Angra dos Reis, Paraty, and Ubatuba still have some sections partially blocked due to at least 42 fallen trees or landslides.

Since early Saturday morning, the inhabitants of Vila do Abraao and downtown Paraty continue without electricity. Local authorities are working to restore the power supply as quickly as possible.