The IMF Does Not Deliver $5 Billion In SDR To Venezuela

At the meeting of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez denounced that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) refused to hand over US$5 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to the Bolivarian government.

"Against all legal principles, the U.S. has implemented over 430 economic sanctions that limit foreign and private trade with our country and caused over US$63,000 million lost in the food, health, transportation, communications, and technology sectors,” Rodriguez said, and denounced the unfair distribution of the SDRs, which are supposed to help countries in their fight against COVID-19.¡

“Advanced countries have just produced the largest and most heterodox expansion ever seen in fiscal and monetary policies,” Rodriguez stated, recalling that the Group of Seven (G7) countries got 40 percent of the new SDR allocation while developing countries received only 2,3 percent of it.

Amidst this situation, the Vice President urged developed countries to abandon their hegemonic purposes and move towards genuine international cooperation, stressing that UNCTAD should play a paramount role in achieving this.



“Our societies, demand from us concrete measures for a more prosperous and less fragile world. To achieve this, we need to work on a more inclusive multilateral system,” she concluded.

At the UNCTAD conference held in Barbados, United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres also stressed that fighting the climate crisis is also necessary to guarantee equitable and sustainable development for all countries.

“I wondered how more sea levels must rise in small island developing states before they receive more climate financing,” he stressed and urged countries to make bold commitments at the upcoming UN Climate Summit (COP26).