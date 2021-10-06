Venezuelan Socialists Start Pre-Campaign for November Elections

During the next three weeks, the Bolivarian socialists will be deployed throughout the country to listen to the population and collect their public policy proposals.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro summoned the militants of the Great Simon Bolivar Patriotic Pole (GPPSB) to start a pre-campaign day on Thursday and get ready for the sub-national elections that will take place on November 21.

"On Oct. 7, when we remember nine years of the 2012 victory of Commander Hugo Chavez, we will start a GPPSB mobilization day in our country's 335 municipalities and 23 states," he said during an event with socialist militants and candidates.

The GPPSB is a coalition made up of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and nine political organizations that support the Bolivarian Revolution. During the next three weeks, its militants and supporters will be deployed throughout the country to listen to the population and collect their public policy proposals.

“Only the Bolivarian Revolution is capable of organizing a collective and powerful leadership that will allow us to win on Nov. 21 and start the next year with a social, economic, and political offensive aimed at expanding welfare and social happiness. United, we are going to overcome!,” Maduro stressed.

n the Nov. 21 subnational elections, Venezuelans will choose 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators, and 2,471 councilors.

To guarantee the transparency of this political process, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) has carried out several technical tests on the equipment and software that will be used in the subnational elections.

The Bolivarian authorities have also invited several international institutions to send electoral observers. The European Union (EU) and the Latin American Council on Electoral Experts (CEELA) will deploy their missions.