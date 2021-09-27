Venezuela: Mexico Dialogues Between Govt and Opposition Advance

Norway has reaffirmed its commitment to the Venezuelan negotiation process in Mexico, acting as an impartial facilitator.

The third round of dialogues between the Venezuelan government and the different oppositions is advancing this Monday in Mexico. Both parties resumed the cycle of negotiations after overcoming the impasse with Norway, the country mediating between both parties.

The head of the official delegation, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, arrived this Monday morning at the hotel where both representations have developed their negotiations since the process began last August.

The third round continues and is expected to be an arduous day, given the issues to be addressed in anticipation of new results.

The plenipotentiary representative of the Venezuelan Government said upon his arrival in Mexico together with the official delegates that "we hope that the meetings will be as fruitful and constructive as those we have held in the past."

In addition to Rodríguez, the Venezuelan representation is made up of lawmakers Francisco Torrealba, Diva Guzmán, Génesis Josef Garvett Romero; ministers Margaud Godoy and Gabriela Jiménez; deputy ministers William Castillo Bollé and Rander Peña Ramírez, andthe Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Council, Larry Devoe.

This Saturday, the Venezuelan Government delegation carried out a symbolic act to request the release of the diplomat Alex Saab, who has been held hostage in Cape Verde for more than 400 days and was recently incorporated into the negotiation table.

In the previous round, two agreements were approved; the first one referred to the ratification and defense of Venezuela's sovereignty over Guayana Esequiba and the second one focused on the social protection of the people, an issue that will also be dealt with on this occasion.

En México, se realiza la 3ra ronda de conversaciones entre el gobierno de Venezuela y las oposiciones pic.twitter.com/iJY8nQaeJ9 — Eduardo Martinez (@EduardomteleSUR) September 27, 2021

Last Saturday, there was a meeting with the Norwegian negotiator to express the disagreement of the government of President Nicolás Maduro with the statements made by Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the General Assembly on the human rights situation in the South American country.

In a brief statement Dag Nylander, from the Norwegian negotiating team, reiterated the role of neutrality of the Kingdom of Norway and that the process must be between the Venezuelan parties.

"It is essential that this process is between the Venezuelans themselves, without any undue interference. We would like to recognize the results of the past rounds and we have expectations that the parties can achieve important advances that favor Venezuelans," said Nylander.

The Venezuelan opposition representatives have reiterated their willingness to continue the dialogue with the government in Mexico.

The first talks took place from August 13 to 15 in Mexico, where the Venezuelan government and opposition delegations signed a memorandum of understanding at the Museum of Anthropology to define a common agenda.