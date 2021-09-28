Venezuela Reaches 40% Vaccination Rate, Will Hit 70% by October

President Nicolás Maduro Moros announced that by the end of October Venezuela will reach the goal of 70% vaccination against COVID-19, in order to start classes and prepare for the continuous weeks of flexibilization in the last two months of the year.

This announcement was made from the Cuartel de la Montaña 4F, in Caracas, the resting place of Commander Hugo Chavez, where this Monday, as President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Nicolas Maduro headed a working meeting with the Aristóbulo Istúriz Campaign Command Center, in preparation for the mega-elections of November 21 (21N).

The Head of State refuted the lies of the international agencies EFE and Reuters, which published false figures of the massive and free vaccinations being provided throughout Venezuela.

#EnVideo��| En Venezuela llegamos al 40 % de vacunados; dentro de dos semanas, al 55 % y en la última semana de octubre deberíamos llegar al 70 %, informa Presidente @NicolasMaduro

"In Venezuela we have reached 40% vaccination; in two weeks, 55%, and in the last week of October we should reach 70%, reports President @NicolasMaduro."

"The agencies EFE and Reuters are lying. They say that only 13% are vaccinated...In Venezuela we reached 40% and within 2 weeks, 55%...at the end of October, we should be reaching with God's favor and the arrival of the vaccines, we should reach 70% vaccination, with the idea of starting classes on October 16, and in November and December, the ongoing flexibilization," he pointed out.

"That is a beautiful measure, and with biosecurity, we will ensure a solid campaign towards the 21N elections," he said in relation to the mega-elections to elect the new authorities of the governorships, mayorships, Legislative Councils and Municipal Councils in late November.