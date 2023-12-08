The Empire Aims to Deprive Us of Our Land: President Maduro

"The U.S. empire, the remnants of the British empire, and the right-wing aim to deprive us of our land," he denounced.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denounced that forces opposed to the Bolivarian nation are trying to strip his country of the Guayana Esequiba territory.

"This land was not gifted to us by the U.S. empire. On the contrary, the U.S. empire, the remnants of the British empire, and the right-wing aim to deprive us of our land," he said during an event in which the Great Venezuela Housing Mission handed over the 4.8 millionth house.

Referring to statements made by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Maduro warned that his words reflect "a discourse against Venezuela by supporting the 1899 Arbitral Award, which they imposed with the British empire."

"The U.S. government is biased against Venezuela... They aim to dismember the country into 20 pieces and steal the wealth that belongs to Venezuelan men and women."

The Bolivarian leader also announced that his administration will honor the Guayana Esequiba communities with the construction of 120 houses in San Martin de Turumban, on the edge of the Cuyuni River.

Meanwhile, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez urged Guyana's President Irfaan Ali to desist from his illicit and illegitimate actions, comply with the 1966 Geneva Agreement, and respect the results of the Essequibo referendum held on December 3.

She recalled that Venezuela does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice in the resolution of the Essequibo territorial controversy, highlighting that Venezuelan diplomacy's historical stance was unanimously supported by the people in the consultative.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez rejected the conduct of U.S. military exercises in Guyana.

"This unfortunate provocation by the United States in favor of ExxonMobil's praetorians in Guyana is another step in the wrong direction. We warn that they will not divert us from our future actions for the recovery of the Essequibo," he said.

