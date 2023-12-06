Venezuelan FM Held Phone Conversation with Guyanese Counterpart

The telephone conversation between the foreign ministers came at the request of the Guyanese side, following the consultative referendum of December 3.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with his Guyanese counterpart, Hugh Todd, to discuss the territorial dispute over Guayana Essequiba.

"The Venezuelan side took the opportunity to update the government of Guyana on the overwhelming participation that the popular consultation had, generating an unappealable mandate for the Venezuelan institutions on the route to follow for the solution of this territorial dispute, which is the Geneva Agreement signed between the parties in 1966", said the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry in a communiqué in X.

It added that the country expressed the need to stop the actions of aggravation in the territorial dispute, and that both nations agreed to keep the channels of communication open.

The telephone conversation between the foreign ministers came at the request of the Guyanese side, following the consultative referendum of December 3.

More than 10,500,000 Venezuelan citizens participated in the referendum, which resulted in a landslide victory for the "yes" vote in all five questions, exceeding 98%.

With these results, the Venezuelan people ratified their rejection of the Paris Arbitration Award of 1899, which sought to snatch the territory of Guyana from the United Kingdom and the United States by deceit.

The Venezuelan citizens expressed their rejection of the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to resolve the controversy.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has announced a set of measures to be taken by the Government to implement the will of the Venezuelan people as demonstrated in the referendum.

Maduro has also highlighted the participation of the Venezuelan people in the democratic process, which has evidenced the level of patriotic conscience reached by the voters.