Venezuela Expresses to Caricom Will to Negotiate with Guyana

Brazil has offered to mediate in a possible dialogue between the two countries.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil held a meeting on Thursday with the pro tempore president of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Roosevelt Skerrit, in which he expressed Venezuela's willingness to enter into direct negotiations with Guyana regarding the territorial dispute over the Essequibo.

Gil presented Caricom's representative the results of the consultative referendum in defense of the Essequibo Guyana held on Sunday, December 3. The National Electoral Council (CNE), has said that more than 10,500,000 Venezuelans voted in favor of defending Essequibo.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the determination of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to adjust to the Geneva Agreement to address the dispute with Guyana through direct negotiations that guarantee regional peace.

In a statement released on his official X account, Gil detailed that the also prime minister of Dominica was informed about "President Nicolás Maduro's determination to address the territorial dispute with Guyana through direct negotiations, in accordance with the Geneva Agreement. In order to guarantee peace in the region, respecting the sovereignty of both countries and without external interference."

Hoy tuvimos una reunión con el primer ministro de Dominica y presidente pro témpore de Caricom, Roosevelt Skerrit, para informarle sobre los resultados del referéndum del 3 de diciembre, en el cual los venezolanos y venezolanas votaron de manera contundente a favor de la defensa… pic.twitter.com/gECA2o4FQa — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) December 7, 2023

The tweet reads, "Today we had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Dominica and President pro tempore of Caricom, Roosevelt Skerrit, to inform him of the results of the December 3 referendum, in which Venezuelan men and women voted overwhelmingly in favor of the defense of Guyana Essequiba."

It is worth mentioning that in the region, Brazil has offered to mediate in a possible dialogue between Venezuela and Guyana.

For its part, the Guyanese government has shown an apparent change of position following the result of the referendum in Venezuela.

The day before, at Guyana's request, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister spoke with his Guyanese counterpart, and they agreed to keep communication channels open.