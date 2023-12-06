"Guyana, ExxonMobil and the U.S. in the shadows work as a team to strip Venezuela of a territory that historically and legally belongs to Venezuela," Saab said.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced the opening of a preliminary investigation into an alleged bribery scheme by the oil company ExxonMobil with opposition politicians.

Saab highlighted that the neighboring country is being used by the U.S. transnational company ExxonMobil to seize natural resources that belong to Venezuela.

"In the framework of an investigation that we had open into the international conspiracy against Venezuela, we have found a plot aimed at boycotting the Essequibo referendum," he said.

More specifically, Saab pointed out that financing flows have been identified from international organizations and companies towards domestic actors.

"Guyana, ExxonMobil and the United States in the shadows work as a team to strip Venezuela of a territory that historically and legally belongs to Venezuela. This is something that already happened in the last century in Palestine," Saad recalled.

"Behind this plot is ExxonMobil, which has been shown to have paid for Guyana's legal representation in the International Court of Justice,"

"The state of Guayana Esequiba, as announced by President Nicolas Maduro, will have a military and civil presence. Over 10,000,000 citizens spoke out on Dec. 3," the Venezuelan Attorney General stressed.