Venezuelan Authorities Coordinate Actions for Guayana Esequiba

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino met with Alexis Rodriguez Cabello, the temporary sole authority of the state of Guayana Esequiba, to coordinate actions aimed at ensuring security in the new Venezuelan state.

"We are gathered with Major General Alexis Rodriguez Cabello, making tangible the mandate of the people for the defense of our territorial integrity. The Esequibo is ours!" Padrino said.

"Through collaborative work, the sole authority and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces will deploy all their logistical and human potential in the sector," he added.

"We are already coordinating to promptly fulfill the mandate of the people with all the social policies towards the territory of Guayana Esequiba. There is no rest, no break, and we work for our Esequibo."

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, "The Venezuelan people gave an unequivocal mandate for President Nicolas Maduro to present the rescue plan for our Guayana Esequiba. The voice of the people will be heard and respected! Guyana must abide by international law instead of threaten us with the imperial hegemons. The sun of Venezuela rises in the Essequibo!"

Previously, on Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appointed Rodriguez Cabello as the temporary sole authority of the state of Guayana Esequiba.

Provisionally, his operations center and a Comprehensive Defense Zone (ZODI) will be established in Tumeremo, in the state of Bolivar, near the Guayana Esequiba.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly unanimously approved the Defense of Guayana Esequiba Bill. Presented by President Maduro, this project is aimed at advancing the creation of the state of Guayana Esequiba, which was approved in the referendum held on December 3.