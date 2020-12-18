The Detonation of An Explosives-Laden Bike Kills 15 Afghans

Twelve children died as a result of an explosion that occurred near a house where a ceremony to recite the Koran was taking place.

At least 15 civilians were killed and another 20 people were injured on Friday because of an attack with a motorbike laden with explosives in the Ghazni province. No armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

"The detonation of the explosives-laden vehicle took place in the early afternoon near a house where the Koran was being recited in the Gilan district," the Interior Minister Tariq Arian tweeted.

President Ashraf Ghani called the explosion a "terrorist attack" and blamed the Taliban directly, calling on them to "stop these atrocities and inhumane acts."

"The Taliban must accept the call of the Afghanistan government and people for a ceasefire... and embrace the peace process," Ghani stressed.

The Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the explosion occurred because a group of children was manipulating an unexploded war device, killing 12 of them.

Since September, the Ghani administration and the Taliban have been holding peace talks in Doha. So far, however, they have only agreed on the rules and procedures that will guide the negotiation process.

The call for a ceasefire seeks to reduce violence in a country where at least 134 civilians died and 342 people were injured in 184 suicide attacks or explosions linked to the Taliban in the last month, according to the Interior Ministry.