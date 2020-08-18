Afghanistan: Missiles Hit Near Kabul's Diplomatic District

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry Tuesday announced that a dozen people were injured after several rockets hit the diplomatic district known as the Green Zone in Kabul.

"The rockets were fired from two vehicles parked at the Kabul Presidential Palace. Five men, four children, and a woman were injured," Interior Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian said.

So far, authorities have not reported any fatalities during the attack that occurred as the country celebrates the 101 anniversary of its independence from the U.K.

When the explosions shook the Green Zone, authorities quarantined the area and secured embassy workers in safe rooms. The rockets propelled 14 grenades against the first, second, tenth, sixteenth, and ninth districts. Most of the missiles hit residential homes.

The attack occurred amidst the withdrawal of U.S. troops contingent from Kabul. Previously, Washington signed an agreement to progressively leave the Asian country. "The identity of the attackers was unknown, though an interior ministry spokesman said two suspects had been arrested," local outlet Ahram reported. The U.S. keeps in Afghanistan about 8,600 troops, nearly identical to the 8,400 that existed at the start of President Donald Trump's administration. Both countries will resume peace talks to try to end Washington's nearly 19-year war, which is the longest in U.S. History. The peace talks began earlier this year when Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani released 400 Taliban prisoners.