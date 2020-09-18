Afghanistan: 23 Soldiers, 31 Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes

The confrontations occurred amid the peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

Afghanistan's authorities Thursday confirmed the deaths of at least 23 Afghan soldiers and 31 Taliban militiamen in clashes in Nangarhar and Badghis provinces. These confrontations occurred amid the peace talks that are taking place in Doha, Qatar.

During the attack in Nangarhar, 20 soldiers and 29 militia officers were killed as 15 members of the security forces were injured.

"The clashes occurred after the Taliban militia attacked an Afghan security forces' checkpoint," Nangarhar's governor Attaullah Khogiani informed.

In Badghis, three soldiers and two militiamen were killed as six other soldiers, two civilians, and five Taliban militiamen were injured after the paramilitary group raided several administrative offices in the Qadis district.