Car Bomb Explosion Leaves Six People Dead in Afghanistan

Conflicts between Afghanistan's authorities and the Taliban have left over 500 civilians dead in the first months of 2020.

Six people were killed and five injured after a Taliban's car bombing attack outside of a police installation in Paktia province, Afghanistan.

The vehicle detonated against the facade of the Gardiz municipality's Police Forces unit at 5h00 local time.

The explosion left the building's facade partially destroyed while five policemen were slightly injured.

"After the blast, the agents responded to the attack with gunshots. The shooting lasted 10 minutes. Three police officers and three attackers got killed during the clash," Paktia's governor Haleem Fedai reported.

17 people have been killed and 21 wounded in a suicide car bomb explosion in Puli Alam, Afghanistan Thursday. The violence occurred ahead of the scheduled cease-fire between the Taliban and Kabul for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. pic.twitter.com/hke4c2VxPZ — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) July 31, 2020

The Gardez's authorities are already investigating the violent event to determine the attackers' identity. Afghanistan is going through persistent social unrest due to the attacks launched by the Taliban.

"Despite efforts to reduce confrontations between the government and the Taliban - an Afghan paramilitary group -, violence continues in the country," the United Nations stated.

According to this multilateral institution, the conflict between Afghanistan's authorities and the Taliban has left over 500 civilians dead in the first months of 2020.