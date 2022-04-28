The Bolivian Government Agrees to Wage Increases

Economy Minister Montenegro said that salary increases in the national public sector will apply only to teachers and health workers.

On Wednesday night, President Luis Arce announced that he will increase the "national minimum wage" by 4 percent and the "basic wage" by 3 percent. This announcement is made after several hours of negotiations with the Bolivian Workers' Center (COB).

"With a lot of work and effort, as well as in unity with the Bolivian people, we returned to the path of economic growth. We must take care of what we have achieved," Arce said before announcing the salary increase percentages.

Prior to yesterday's negotiations, the Arce administration had proposed a 1.5 percent wage increase. This proposal was rejected by the workers who requested an increase of 7 percent to the basic salary and 10 percent to the national minimum wage.

After the negotiations, the minimum wage reaches US$327. The new amount of the basic salary, which is agreed between employer and worker, will depend on the contract previously agreed between the parties according to working conditions, profession, specialization, occupation, or responsibility.

Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro said that salary increases in the national public sector will apply only to teachers and health workers. Subnational governments must define whether or not to apply the percentages agreed between the Arce administration and the COB.

"In the central government, the largest salary mass is concentrated in teachers and doctors," he explained, recalling that the national public sector comprises 165,000 teachers and 70,000 health workers.

Salary increases do not apply to those who work in the Armed Forces, National Police, Bolivian Fiscal Oilfields, and other ministries.