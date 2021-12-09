Cuba To Receive Over 2 Million International Tourists in 2022

By 2022 Cuba expects to welcome no less than 2.5 million tourists, amid the progressive recovery of the global travel industry. In giving the information, the sector's minister, Juan Carlos García Granda, said that reaching the same number of visitors in 2019 will depend not only on the country, but also on the pandemic situation and vaccination rates worldwide.

During the Third Destinos Gaviota Tourist Exchange, in Santa María key, 110 kilometers north of the city of Santa Clara, García Granda considered that with the increase in tourist activity after the reopening of borders last November 15, the challenge remains to restore consumer confidence and promote Cuba so that customers know the security they will find in the Cuban archipelago.

During November, more than 50,000 visitors arrived in the country, mainly from Russia, one of the main countries of origin.

The Minister of Tourism highlighted that during the pandemic stage, investments have not stopped and 4,000 new rooms will be added to the country's hotel network.

For the 2022-2023 period, construction improvements are planned for three emblematic facilities in Havana: the Hotel Nacional, the Tryp Habana Libre and the Riviera Hotel.

The sanitary protocol applied in tourist operations and services has proven to be effective, since there have been no SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections between clients and workers so far this year, said García Granda.

#Cuba��������️ | Juan Carlos García Granda, ministro cubano de Turismo, informó hoy que para el año entrante se espera recibir no menos de dos millones y medio de turistas, en correspondencia con la progresiva recuperación de esa industria a nivel mundial. https://t.co/DpUTKOftcZ — CubaSí (@PortalCubaSi) December 9, 2021

He informed that four hotel-hospitals in Villa Clara, Varadero, Havana and Holguin will be available for the care of tourists with COVID-19, whether asymptomatic or not, with the guarantee of comfort and quality medical care.

More than 2,200 Cuban facilities have the Turismo Más Higiénico y Seguro (Safer and More Hygienic Tourism) certification.

Likewise, some 25,000 people linked to the sector, both in the state sector and in private enterprises, have received training on sanitary protocols.