Cuba Kicks off COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Drive in Havana

Since the pandemic first hit the country in March 2020, Cuba has reported 963,194 cases of COVID-19 and 8,310 deaths from the disease.

Cuban health authorities on Monday began the massive application of booster vaccine doses against COVID-19 for Havana residents with the home-grown Abdala vaccine.

During the first phase of the campaign, people living in four out of the city's 15 municipalities will be offered booster shots.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, those who have been infected with the virus or vaccinated against COVID-19 within the past six months are not eligible for the booster shots at the moment.

So far, nearly 90 percent of people from Havana, home to 2.2 million residents, have been fully jabbed with Soberana-02, Abdala, and Soberana Plus COVID-19 vaccines.

By November, frontline workers, including medical personnel and scientists from Havana, were administered a booster shot of domestic vaccine.

Cuba registered 104 confirmed cases of infection and one COVID-19-related death in the past 24 hours on Monday, according to the health ministry.

To date, 3.9 percent of the country's 11 million inhabitants have gotten COVID-19 booster shots, said the ministry.

The Caribbean nation launched its mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in May in Havana.