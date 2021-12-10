Cuba Celebrates 1st Anniversary as Observer of Eurasian Union

On Friday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel noted the celebration of the first anniversary of the island as an observer member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Diaz-Canel highlighted on Friday in the meeting via videoconference the steps the island has been taking to engage in a bilateral and beneficial relationship with the member countries of the bloc, based in collaboration and respect.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s President, as president of the EAEU, led the meeting along with the heads of States of the other members of the Union: Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, as well as Uzbekistan, which, like Cuba, has observer status.

The Cuban president declared that since the last time they meet in October, the Caribbean nation has attended to the events held by the members of the Union, including the Intergovernmental Commission in Yerevan, Armenia, along with the meetings of the Heads of Customs for collaboration, information exchnage and bilateral assistance.

Diaz-Canel referenced the encouraging exchanges between the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund to continue the investigations allowing combination among Cuban and Russian vaccines to halt the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Pdte @DiazCanelB en Consejo Supremo Económico Euroasiático:



Tenemos la convicción de que juntos somos capaces de avanzar en los procesos de integración entre nuestros países y de que el año 2022 será provechoso para la realización de los objetivos y metas comunes. pic.twitter.com/u3ix9tew47 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) December 10, 2021

"Pdte DiazCanelB in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council: We are convinced that together we are capable of advancing in the integration processes between our countries and that the year 2022 will be beneficial for the achievement of common objectives and goals."

Diaz-Canel noted the participation in the 2nd Edition of Cuba's 2021 Business Forum of representatives from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, with a total of 23 chambers of commerce and 41 promotion agencies from 86 countries, represented by 2,300 businessmen and women.

Cuba's head of state announced that in the next days the minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Sergey Glaziev, will be visiting Cuba, and also mentioned the Second Session of the Joint Commission.

He added that the signing of the Joint Collaboration Plan for the 2021-2025 period will cover more than 30 actions benefiiting the economy, trade, finance, health, biotechnology, agro-industry, culture, sports and communications.