Terrorist Attack in Moscow Leaves 40 Dead and 100 Injured

This Friday, the Federal Security Service (FSS), of Russia, reported on the terrorist attack occurred in the concert hall of the Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

According to reports from the Russian security forces, the attack left 40 dead and approximately 100 injured.

"Camouflaged people, at least 3, entered the ground floor of the concert hall and opened fire indiscriminately with automatic weapons", the FSS added.

The attackers also threw grenades and incendiary bombs, which resulted in a large fire on the ceiling of the hall.

According to the information given, the people who were in the place threw themselves on the ground to avoid the shooting, being trapped for about 20 or 30 minutes, some managed to crawl out of the ground.

The roof of the place is on fire and people are still trapped inside. The authorities have so far quantified 40 dead, but the figure must change in the next reports.

At the site a concert of the group "Picnic" was hosted, none of its members suffered damage from the attack, according to Moscow police authorities.