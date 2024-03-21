Russia Liberates Tonenke in the Donetsk Region

This smal town is located about eight kilometers west of Avdivka, which was also taken by the Russian Army in February.

On Thursday, the Russian Army launched an attack against decision-making centers and supply bases in Ukraine.

"The Russian Aerospace Force launched an attack with high-precision, long-range air-based weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, against decision-making centers, supply bases and deployment areas of special troops and foreign mercenaries," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“The attack came after President Vladimir Putin vowed that Moscow would respond to an escalation in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s border regions,” Alaraviya News reported.

“Russian units ‘continue to carry out measures to prevent the penetration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups’ into the border region of Belgorod,” it added.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian army resumed its attacks against the last Ivanovske area controlled by Ukrainian forces. While this was happening, the Ukrainian army has practically withdrawn from Tonenke in the direction of the Durna River.

Currently, Russian troops continue to advance towards Heorhiivka, expelling Ukrainian troops from the Heorhiivskyi pond dam.