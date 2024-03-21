CEC Officially Proclaims President Vladimir Putin's Re-Election

The Russian leader achieved his re-election with 87.28 percent of the votes.

On Thursday, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) President Ela Pamfilova presented the final results of the presidential elections held from March 15 to 17.

She officially indicated that President Vladimir Putin achieved his re-election with 76,277,708 votes, that is, with 87.28 percent of the votes. He is expected to be sworn in on May 7.

Overall, 3,768,470 Russian citizens voted for the Community Party's candidate Nikolai Kharitonov, who came second with 4.31 percent of the votes.

The New People Party's Vladislav Davankov received 3,362,484 votes or 3.85 percent, and the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky, received 2,797,629 votes or 3.2 percent.

While Vladimir Putin has been congratulated on his reelection by many world leaders, the West remains steady with its rhetoric and spin, only dishing out words that condemn the election process. pic.twitter.com/WDVggh8u4N — RT (@RT_com) March 20, 2024

The 2024 election had the highest voter turnout in the country's history. Pamfilova said that around 87.6 million people cast their votes, and the final voter turnout reached 77.49 percent.

On Wednesday, the leaders of heads of Burkina Faso, Mali, Congo, and Libya congratulated the Russian president on winning another term. They expressed confidence that the outcome of last week’s vote will help to further strengthen ties between Moscow and the continent.

“It is with real pleasure that I learned of your brilliant reelection to the supreme office of the Russian Federation. It is a particular pleasure for me to extend to you, on behalf of the Congolese people, my very warm congratulations,” Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso said in a statement addressed to Putin.