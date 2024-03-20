The Russian Army Protected the Elections From Ukrainian Attacks

Ukraine used at least 419 drones and 67 missiles against military and civilian installations.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that the Armed Forces ensured the security of the presidential elections in the Russian regions bordering Ukraine amid Ukrainian attacks that attempted to disrupt this process.

"In accordance with the order of the supreme commander, President Vladimir Putin, the Armed Forces ensured secure voting during the presidential elections, including in the new regions of the country," he said and denounced that "the Kiev regime used terrorist methods against Russian citizens in order to thwart the elections."

"There were selective attacks on polling places and state institutions, where exclusively civilians were present. This was known to both the Ukrainian Army command and their Western advisors," Shoigu pointed out, noting that the Russian forces strengthened the anti-air defense system so as to protect government and civilian institutions.

"During the elections, 419 drones and 67 missiles were shot down," the Russian defense minister said, adding that Ukrainian forces carried out incursions seeking to take control of locations in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

"The most intense fighting took place near the town of Kozinka. All enemy attacks were successfully repelled, and they were expelled from Russian territory," Shoigu asserted, adding that Ukrainian forces suffered over 3,500 casualties, including 790 fatalities.

"Twenty-three tanks, 34 armored vehicles, five Vampire missile launchers, and one Mi-8 helicopter were destroyed," he said, emphasizing that thanks to the actions of the Russian Army, "hundreds of human lives were saved, and the elections were ensured to proceed."

Shoigu also highlighted that 99.8 percent of the military participated in the recent presidential elections, which was a record compared to previous electoral processes.

"Over 1.5 million Armed Forces' military and civilian personnel participated," he said, noting that many soldiers were in combat zones.

In the 2024 elections, Putin achieved his greatest electoral victory since coming to power in 2000, securing reelection for a fifth six-year term. Thanks to the reforms to the Russian constitution made in 2020, he could even attempt another reelection in 2030.