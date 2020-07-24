More Voices Join the Celebration of TeleSUR's Anniversary

Progressive politicians, intellectuals, social activists, and human rights defenders from around the world sent congratulations to teleSUR on its 15th anniversary on July 24.

"We attended with joy and enthusiasm the powerful rising of TeleSUR, 15 years after its birth," Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel said.

The greeting was also shared by his Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez who said that "the world urgently needs to hear the truth of the silenced, the oppressed, the truth of the peoples", he tweeted.

Brazil's Landless Workers' Movement (MST) shared an artwork, which through music honors the 15 years of the television network.

WORLD PREMIERE | "Our voice rises" is the name of the song and symbol of the celebration of 15 years of continuous transmission of the teleSUR signal in Latin America and the world.��#15YearsFreeOnAir #15AñosAlAireLibreshttps://t.co/kekMM3vf5A — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 20, 2020