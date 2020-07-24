More Voices Join the Celebration of TeleSUR's Anniversary

Progressive politicians, intellectuals, social activists, and human rights defenders from around the world sent congratulations to teleSUR on its 15th anniversary on July 24.
"We attended with joy and enthusiasm the powerful rising of TeleSUR, 15 years after its birth," Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel said.
The greeting was also shared by his Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez who said that "the world urgently needs to hear the truth of the silenced, the oppressed, the truth of the peoples", he tweeted.
Brazil's Landless Workers' Movement (MST) shared an artwork, which through music honors the 15 years of the television network.
TeleSUR is an "information bulwark whose complexity of objectives and ways of representing reality is advancing in very rough and often dangerous terrain", the Network in Defense of Humanity said.
From Argentina, Alba Movimientos organizations pointed out that teleSUR plays an important role in the counter-hegemonic communication that the construction of the Great Homeland requires. The Mothers of Plaza de Mayo also joined in the congratulations.
Cuba's antiterrorist hero Gerardo Hernandez recalled how teleSUR's work was decisive in the campaign for his release when the mainstream media did not report his case.
Colombia's former Senator Piedad Cordoba, who is part of the teleSUR team with her "Just Cause" program, recalled that teleSUR made possible the wide diffusion of a documentary that denounced the reality of her country.
In recent weeks, teleSUR has also received dozens of congratulations from people and organizations from Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the United States.