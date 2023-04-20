TeleSUR is One of LATAM's Most Influential Media: TV BRICS

The Caracas-based television network has a broadcasting presence not only in South America but also in North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

TV BRICS continues to work on expanding its network of media partners in Latin America. On Wednesday a cooperation agreement was signed with teleSUR TV channel, which can be described as one of the most influential media resources in Latin America.

It is one of the leading channels that has a broadcasting presence not only in South America but also in North America, as well as in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

"TV BRICS International Network sees the beginning of cooperation with teleSUR as strategic, aiming to promote the Latin American and BRICS agenda in the world by joining forces and using each other's capabilities to further strengthen and expand multilateral ties between the peoples and countries of BRICS and the Global South,"TV BRICS CEO Janna Tolstikova said.

Collaboration and the creation of their own partner networks will allow teleSUR and TV BRICS to create a content of greatest interest to users.

#OnThisDay On this day in 2010, Wikileaks' Julian Assange released ‘Collateral Murder,’ a video showing a US Apache helicopter murdering twelve people in Baghdad in 2007, among them two Reuters journalists.



He now faces up to 175 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/MPd7uI8uwe — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 5, 2023

"We need to be more open to work together and seek common ground for the benefit of all humanity. The teleSUR and TV BRICS alliance is a step towards the multipolar world we are fighting for. We will continue to move towards this goal together," teleSUR President Patricia Villegas Marin pointed out.

TeleSUR is a Latin American network that was founded in 2005. In its 18 years of existence, teleSUR has covered all the major events not only in Latin America, but in the world. It has a potential audience of 500 million people on five continents.

Its mission is to contribute to the processes of unification of the peoples of the South and its main principles are the maintenance of peace and social justice and respect for human rights.