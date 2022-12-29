Telesur’s Spanish-Language YouTube Channel Hacked

The complaint was made by the president of the multimedia outlet, journalist Patricia Villegas.

The YouTube channel of the news multiplatform teleSUR in Spanish was hacked this Thursday.

This was denounced by the president of the multimedia, journalist Patricia Villegas, in addition to requesting support to the website to regain control.

Currently, the YouTube channel of teleSUR in Spanish appears with a changed name (Tesla News) and material that does not correspond to the news media.

We invite you to join us in denouncing this hacking.