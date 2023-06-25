Massacre in San Pedro Sula Prompts Curfew in Honduras

The 15-day curfew will begin on July 4 and will last from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. It is extendable.

On Sunday, Honduran President Xiomara Castro decreed a "special curfew" in the Choloma and San Pedro Sula municipalities, where eleven people were killed in a billard hall.

"Multiple operations, raids, captures, and checkpoints begin 24 hours a day, applying a special curfew for Choloma from this day on," Castro tweeted.

In San Pedro Sula, the second largest city in Honduras, near Choloma, the curfew will begin on July 4 and will last 15 days, extendable. It will last from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

"I have taken measures to give them security in the face of the brutal and ruthless terrorist attack to which they are subjected by hired thugs trained and directed by the drug lords who operate with impunity in the Sulla Valley drug corridor," Castro said.

Gang members massacred 46 #inmates at a women’s #prison in #Honduras using gunfire, machetes, and flammable liquids, an official said Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/TOyggwnseb — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) June 21, 2023

"Operation Padlock Sula Valley begins, led by Security Minister Gen. Gustavo Sanchez, who will be accompanied by the 105th Brigade and the Military Police," she said, offering a reward of about US$32,390 for those who facilitate the capture of the attackers.

Among the eleven victims of the massacre that occurred in the billard hall were a woman and her son, who were participating in a birthday celebration.

Previously, another 46 women died in San Pedro Sula on Tuesday when a brawl and fire broke out at the Women's Center for Social Adaptation. That massacre was the product of a confrontation between two criminal gangs.