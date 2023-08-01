teleSUR and TTT Limited Channel Sign Cooperation Agreement

This agreement opens up new opportunities to share our vision and our programming offer with the users of this beautiful Caribbean nation, while promoting informational and cultural diversity.

teleSUR, the Latina American communication multi-platform, and TTT limited, the main public television station in Trinidad and Tobago, are pleased to announce a cooperation agreement that will allow the exchange of programs and the transmission of audiovisual material between both platforms.

This agreement is signed with the objective of strengthening the bonds of friendship and collaboration that will promote diversity and pluralism in information, as well as the dissemination of relevant cultural content for the public in the region.

Through this agreement, teleSur and TTT Limited agree to exchange television programs and audiovisual content that reflect the reality of Latin America and the Caribbean countries. This will allow both audiences to have access to a wide range of perspectives and approaches on various issues of regional and international relevance.

This agreement opens up new opportunities to share our vision and our programming offer with the users of this beautiful Caribbean nation, while promoting informational and cultural diversity.

TeleSUR, the Latin American communication platform, and TTT Limited, Trinidad and Tobago’s national broadcaster have signed a memorandum of understanding that will facilitate the exchange of programs and the transmission of audiovisual material between both platforms. pic.twitter.com/7vs6l3t3cO — TTT Live Online (@tttliveonline) July 28, 2023

teleSUR maintains its commitment to quality journalism and coverage of issues of relevance to our region by working together to bring valuable content to our users.

Throughout 18 years, its hallmark has been to make visible the thoughts, stories and actions of the majorities that make up the Latin American and Caribbean diversity, becoming, as a multimedia, a reference for the region and the world.

teleSUR's agenda has focused on addressing the issues of the integration of the region, offering coverage of events from the angle of social movements struggle, popular sectors, the rights of indigenous peoples, among other aspects.