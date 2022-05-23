teleSUR Expands Its Signal With New Satellite Parameters

teleSUR will continue to guarantee its users truthful content that challenges the hegemonic media's narrative.

The news media teleSUR changes its satellite parameters to expand its high quality signal, starting June 1, in Latin America and the Caribbean, both in Spanish and English.

It will have a wider reach in Latin America and the Caribbean. Soon, changes will also be implemented in the signal that reaches Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In this way, teleSUR places the technology of its multiplatform news platform at the service of the people, so that their realities and stories reach different corners of the world.

The news multiplatform will continue to guarantee its users truthful content that questions the hegemonic media's narrative, offering its programming in high quality for South America, Central America, the Caribbean, the United States (USA), Western Europe, North Africa and part of the Middle East.

At the same time, teleSUR invites cable operators and users to confirm reception of the new signal by e-mailing comercializacion@telesurtv.net and telesurcomercializacion@gmail.com.

Get to know the teleSUR HD parameters in English and Spanish



The parameters of teleSUR HD in Spanish are as follows:

Satellite: IS-34; Band: C; Downlink Polarity: Horizontal; Downlink Frequency: 4110.75 Mhz; Symbol Rate: 3,750 Msps; Standard: DVB-S2; Modulation: QPSK; FEC: 5/6; Roll-off: 20%; Service: 1-TELESUR HD.

Satellite: IS-14; Band: Ku; Downlink Polarity: Vertical; Downlink Frequency: 11,733.50 Mhz; Symbol Rate: 7,500 Msps; Standard: DVB-S2; Modulation: QPSK; FEC: 5/6; Roll-off: 20%; Service: 1-TELESUR HD.

While the parameters of teleSUR HD in English are as follows:

Satellite: IS-14; Band: Ku; Downlink Polarity: Vertical; Downlink Frequency: 11,733.50 Mhz; Symbol Rate: 7,500 Msps; Standard: DVB-S2; Modulation: QPSK; FEC: 5/6; Roll-off: 20%; Service: 3 - TS English.