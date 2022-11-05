Bolivian President Inaugurates Work of Technical Commission

Arce stressed that "this table has a vital importance to continue giving certainties and solutions, above the whims, subway agreements and political calculations".

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, inaugurated this Friday night the work of the technical table that will have the purpose of defining the date of the new national census, in the framework of which he denounced attempts of the ultra-right to overthrow him.

In the installation ceremony of the table, held in the city of Trinidad, capital of the department of Beni, located in the north-central part of the country, the president asked that the subject of debate should not be used to satisfy political whims or calculations.

"This view of the census issue unfortunately generated a political approach, since it was not only used as an instrument to destabilize the government, but also seeks to overthrow it," said the Bolivian head of state.

He stressed that "this table is of vital importance to continue providing certainties and solutions, above whims, subway agreements and political calculations".

The President, in this way, referred to the indefinite strike that has been taking place in the department of Santa Cruz for the last two weeks, and which has been promoted by authorities and conservative social groups of that region.

He said that for him something that cannot be waived and is not subject to any negotiation is that in order to define a date, the democratic principle must govern, which means that no Bolivian should be excluded from being censused for geographic or climatic reasons.

"The date determined by this commission will be the date that, through a supreme decree of the national government, will be set as the definitive date for the population and housing census in our country", concluded President Arce.