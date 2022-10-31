    • Live
News > Latin America

Bolivian Right-Wing Opposition Fuels Violence in Santa Cruz

  • Humble house burned by right-wing activists in Concepcion, Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Oct. 29, 2022.

    Humble house burned by right-wing activists in Concepcion, Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Oct. 29, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @AbyaYalaBolivia

Published 31 October 2022 (3 hours 44 minutes ago)
Opinion

In this Bolivian department, militia groups are attacking social, political, and Indigenous activists who support President Luis Arce.

On Monday, the Bolivian Presidency Minister Maria Nela Prada denounced violent acts unleashed during the "indefinite strike" promoted by Santa Cruz Governor Fernando Camacho and other far-right subnational leaders.

RELATED: 

Bolivia Suspends Food Exports to Guarantee Local Supply

In this Bolivian department, militia groups are attacking social, political, and Indigenous activists who support President Luis Arce, who belongs to the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) led by Evo Morales.

This wave of violence focused on Bolivian progressives is causing concern given that popular organizations will lead today a large march that will enter the city of Santa Cruz to protest against the right-wing indefinite strike.

Rocio Picanere, the spokeswoman for the Indigenous Central of the Bolivian East (CANOB), denounced that militiamen burned houses and beat residents in five communities in the Conception municipality.

The tweet reads, "The Presidency Minister Maria Nela Prada denounces that, as a form of threat and intimidation, the right-wing networks spread the addresses of her relatives in Santa Cruz."

"We forcefully repudiate the abuse and outrage that we have been suffering as one of the most vulnerable peoples that are part of the Plurinational State of Bolivia," she said.

Minister Prada also indicated that far-right groups are threatening to declare the "civil death" of those who oppose their action in the department of Santa Cruz.

"They intend to silence the voice of those who think differently by using threats.... Whoever does not agree with them is a traitor," she said through Bolivia Tv.

Bolivia Right-wing violence Santa Cruz MAS

ABI - Pagina 7
by teleSUR/ JF
