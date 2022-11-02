Bolivian Militias Attack La Guardia Municipality in Santa Cruz

Supporters of Governor Camacho remained in the streets of La Guardia protesting with firecrackers, clubs with nails, and other cutting instruments.

On Tuesday night, far-right activists and members of the Unión Juvenil Cruceñista (UJC) attacked the Police in La Guardia municipality with firearms.

The tensions began around 6:00 p.m. local time when right-wing supporters of opposition Governor Luis Fernando Camacho tried to evict citizens who were on the highway expressing their support for President Luis Arce.

Initially, they succeeded in expelling supporters of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS). Shortly after, however, the population regrouped to dislodge the right-wing opponents.

Fights between both sides lasted for hours and involved the detonation of firecrackers. The National Police intervened with tear gas to dissipate the tumult. At that moment several police vehicles were damaged.

En este momento, grupo para-estatal, la Unión Juvenil Cruceñista saliendo de Santa Cruz hacía la Guardia para atacar a manifestantes afines al MAS. Por qué sigue operando este grupo illegal? #Bolivia @CIDH @Oacnudh_BO pic.twitter.com/1b7VayEqW4 — AndeanInfoNet (@AndeanInfoNet) November 1, 2022

The tweet reads, "Right now, a paramilitary group, the Cruceñista Youth Union, is leaving Santa Cruz for La Guardia to attack demonstrators who support MAS. Why does this illegal group continue to operate?"

Later, Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo confirmed that the so-called "Unblockers" destroyed six patrol cars, looted the police headquarters, and used firearms.

In a press conference, the Citizen Security Vice Minister Roberto Rios showed the damage that the right-wing militants caused in police patrols as a result of the throwing of stones, explosives, and bullets.

People close to Camacho remained in the streets of La Guardia during the night protesting with firecrackers, clubs with nails, metal shields, and other cutting instruments.