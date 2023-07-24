Tanzania: PM Urges African Women Police Officers To Join Forces

"...Majaliwa called on women police networks in African countries to sharpen their skills in fighting crime..."

On Sunday, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa urged African women police officers to join forces in fighting crime.

At the opening of the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) Africa Chapter's training conference in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic hub, Majaliwa called on women police networks in African countries to sharpen their skills in fighting crime.

According to official statements, the conference, which is running on July 23-29, also aimes at increasing knowledge of women's empowerment, increasing awareness of female police officers and other law enforcement on women and children's rights, good customer care, and service delivery.

Themed "Community service through empowerment of women in law enforcement," Majaliwa thanks the IAWP for organizing the training conference aimed at increasing confidence in female police officers in providing service to the community.

Official data shows that the conference has brought together over 2,000 senior women police officers from 10 African countries, including Malawi, South Africa, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania.

“the role of women police officers is key to create trust in the communities we serve, especially for women and children in need for support”. @tanpol IGP Camillus M. WAMBURA- CPF pic.twitter.com/pTgnCuOiCV — UNFPA Tanzania (@UNFPATanzania) July 23, 2023

Leah Mofomme, IAWP Second Vice President, called on African countries to establish women police networks to advance their skills.

Camilius Wambura, Tanzania's Inspector General of Police, stated that women police have been playing a major role in fighting crime in Tanzania and the world at large.

According to official data, the IAWP is a global organization for women in criminal justice professions.

Its mission is to strengthen, unite and raise the profile of women in criminal justice internationally.