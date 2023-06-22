Tanzania Will Not Grant Citizenship to Burundian Refugees

"I urge you to return to Burundi because the country is now peaceful"

On Tuesday, Tanzanian authorities ruled out the possibility of granting citizenship to Burundian refugees staying in refugee camps in western Tanzania.

According to the director of the Refugee Services Department in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sudi Mwakibasi, the government was instead mobilizing the Burundian refugees to volunteer to return to their country.

"I urge you to return to Burundi because the country is now peaceful," said Mwakibasi when he responded to appeals by some of the Burundian refugees to be granted citizenship on the ground that they have stayed in Tanzania for very long.

According to Mwakibasi, Tanzania's laws do not grant citizenship because of a long staying in the country and therefore the Burundian refugees did not have the right to it.

#WorldRefugeeDay2023 calls for the inclusion of refugees & availability of opportunities to thrive for every refugee



Thank you to our donors & the Government of Tanzania for their continued solidarity & support to refugees



Asanteni sana#WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/itHTl3x8DI — UNHCR Tanzania (@UNHCRTanzania) June 20, 2023

Mwakibasi made the remarks in a statement to mark World Refugee Day at Nyarugusu refugee camp in the Kasulu district of Kigoma region.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Tanzania, Mahoua Parums, urged the international community to continue supporting the UN Refugee Agency.

"The UN refugee agency is facing various challenges that make it difficult to provide for the welfare of refugees staying in Tanzania," said Parums.