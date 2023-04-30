Tanzania: Death Toll From the Marburg Virus Rises to 6

Since the disease outbreak on March 21, nine cases have been reported, of which three patients recovered and six, including the child and a health worker, died.

On Saturday, Tanzanian Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu announced that an 18-month-old child has died of Marburg virus disease (MVD) in the northwestern region of Kagera.

The death of the child brought to six the number of patients killed by the disease since its outbreak in the region on March 21, 2023. The child belonged to a woman who had been diagnosed with the disease and was undergoing treatment in an isolation center.

Mwalimu said since the disease outbreak on March 21, nine cases have been reported, of which three patients recovered and six, including the child and a health worker, died.

She said 211 out of 212 people who were put under isolation were released after being monitored for 21 days and found not to be affected by the disease.

The government was observing guidelines by the World Health Organization (WHO) on monitoring epidemics, including the MVD.

Authorities will announce total control of the disease after 42 days since the last suspected patient tested negative as per WHO guidelines, adding that the date will be May 31, 2023.

Mwalimu thanked people who were involved in controlling the MVD outbreak, including health workers, case management teams, contact tracing teams, and dignified burial teams.

She urged health workers across the East African nation to observe infection prevention and control guidelines.