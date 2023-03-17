Tanzania to Investigate Rare Disease Outbreak in Kagera

Five people died in two villages in the Bukoba rural district after they suffered fever, vomiting, hemorrhage, and kidney failure.

On Thursday, Tanzanian health authorities launched investigations after a strange disease killed five people and two others were admitted to a health center in the region of Kagera.

Tumaini Nagu, chief medical officer in the Health Ministry, said that the investigations followed reports that five people have died in two villages in the Bukoba rural district after they suffered fever, vomiting, hemorrhage, and kidney failure.

"Symptoms of the illness point out to an infectious disease," she said, adding that samples of the victims have been collected for laboratory tests.

Rapid response medical teams have been dispatched to affected villages for further investigations.

Tanzania on high alert over new #malaria threathttps://t.co/7gDNnqUVyZ — Journal of Tropical Diseases & Public Health (@JournalTropical) March 15, 2023

People who experience fever, vomiting, bleeding in various parts of their bodies, and feeling fatigued should report to health centers for treatment, said Nagu, who also cautioned people against touching patients' sweat, blood, urine, and tears to avoid infection.

Health authorities reminded people to regularly wash their hands using soap, running water, and sanitizers, adding that people should also avoid shaking hands.

They urged people to remain calm as the Tanzanian government is working hard to establish the causes of the strange disease in the region.