Tanzania: +1000 Delegates To Attend Africa Human Capital Summit

On Sunday, Albert Chalamila, Dar es Salaam regional commissioner, said that at least 1,200 delegates will attend the Africa Human Capital Heads of State Summit slated for July 25-26 in Tanzania's port city of Dar es Salaam.

According to Chalamila, the delegates, including heads of state, will come from more than 30 African countries.

"Dar es Salaam has already prepared to receive the delegates, who will also have a chance to sample the country's abundant tourist attractions," said Chalamila.

According to official data, on May 19, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched preparations for the summit, and called on fellow African leaders, policymakers, and other development stakeholders to accelerate investments in learning, health, and skills to secure the productivity of the region's people as its greatest asset.

Official reports state that the summit, supported by the World Bank, will be held under the theme "Accelerating Africa's Economic Growth: Boosting Youth Productivity by Improving Learning and Skills."

Former First Lady of Mozambique, H.E. Graca Machel has arrived in #Tanzania to participate at the Africa Heads of State Human Capital Summit to be held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on 26 – 27 July 2023 #InvestInPeople #HumanCapitalSummit pic.twitter.com/57AcGkWNLp — MFA Tanzania (@mfa_tanzania) July 24, 2023

Moreover, it will bring together leaders from across the continent to focus attention and draw tangible financial and policy commitments prioritizing investing in people as a core driver of productivity, resilience, and growth.

“Tanzania, like many countries within the African continent, is home to a large number of youths without employment. Thus, the country’s best practices for combating unemployment challenges will be featured in the Summit and may be adopted in the Dar es Salaam Human Capital Declaration to be used to tackle the problem within the continent,” Chalamila said.

Official reports state that Tanzania has been chosen to host the continental Human Capital Heads of State Summit for being a peaceful country and taking bold measures in creating a productive human resource.