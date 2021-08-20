Biden Ignores What the “Outcome Will Be” in Afghanistan

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Biden's decision to withdraw the troops before evacuating the U.S. citizens and asking that they pay $2000 for the evacuation as it is established, caused a stir that led the State Department to waive the $2000 payment on Thursday.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he is not capable of saying what the "outcome will be" in Afghanistan.
On Friday Georgia 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene submitted an impeachment request against Biden. "I introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan, his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern Border, and his usurping of Congressional power by ignoring the SCOTUS," the politician said.
On the other hand, leaked memos published in Bloomberg indicate on Friday that Biden had pledged to his Nato allies in June to maintain enough of a security presence to keep the capital Kabul safe.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | Thousands of people waited outside the Kabul airport trying to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban reported that they had started a persecution campaign against opponents. pic.twitter.com/V6VV0GVDoO