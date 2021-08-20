Biden Ignores What the “Outcome Will Be” in Afghanistan

Biden's decision to withdraw the troops before evacuating the U.S. citizens and asking that they pay $2000 for the evacuation as it is established, caused a stir that led the State Department to waive the $2000 payment on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he is not capable of saying what the "outcome will be" in Afghanistan.

Biden has come under fire for his decision to withdraw the troops from Afghanistan and clear the path for the Taliban forces after 20 years of an imposed war on the Central Asian nation.

We have already evacuated more than 18,000 people from Afghanistan since July — and approximately 13,000 since our military airlift began on August 14.



Thousands more have been evacuated on private charter flights facilitated by the U.S. government. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 20, 2021

On Friday Georgia 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene submitted an impeachment request against Biden. "I introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan, his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern Border, and his usurping of Congressional power by ignoring the SCOTUS," the politician said.

On the other hand, leaked memos published in Bloomberg indicate on Friday that Biden had pledged to his Nato allies in June to maintain enough of a security presence to keep the capital Kabul safe.